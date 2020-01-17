Weekend Snowstorm Set to Blast New England

A shot of winter air is not only cold but dry – meaning this Canadian air will make for plenty of Friday sunshine that will be rather ineffective since temperatures will not exceed the 20s and wind chill values will be stuck around or under 10 degrees for most of us.

Of course, wind chill is driven not just by the cold, but by the wind. It’s not forecast to be damaging, but it will be gusting to 40 mph through the day Friday.

Even as the wind starts to quiet during the evening and night, it’ll still be breezy enough to hold wind chill values in the single digits. Eventually, as the wind quiets more after midnight, the temperature will drop to pick up where the wind chill leaves off – in the single digits for many.

A frigid Saturday morning sets the stage for our next storm to fall as predominantly snow, starting during the late afternoon to early evening, west to east, Saturday and continue through the evening and the first half of the overnight.

A rain/snow line will likely move in from the southeast, but while this may impact the Cape and far southern New England and the immediate coast of the South Shore, it’s unlikely we see that change farther north.

Expect sunshine and clouds to mix Sunday with a busy westerly breeze, bumping temperatures into the 40s so driveways and walkways cleared Sunday morning will finish melting off.

Melting slows appreciably for most of next week, even though there’ll be sunshine. Our exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast shows chilly air around most of next week until warming ahead of another possible storm next weekend.