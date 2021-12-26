Weekend Wintry Weather Clears, Temperatures Rise

A few lingering flurries and snow showers is all that is left over from a disturbance which brought a ton of travel problems on Christmas Day and night!

We’ll see some patchy black ice on the untreated surfaces this morning, but conditions will improve by the mid-morning hours. High pressure settles into the region today with clouds on the decrease, but an increasing northwest wind will be the tradeoff!

No issues for the football game this afternoon in Foxboro, if you have tickets, dress for the 30s as winds will increase this afternoon with a game time temperature near 40. Temps today reach the upper 30s to low 40s south, 30s north, but feels cooler thanks to a gusty northwest wind.

We’ll remain breezy tonight with a few passing clouds as high pressure moves over the region. It’ll be cold, with temps settling into the 20s south, teens north.

The work week will start off chilly with clouds on the increase late in the day as a warm front approaches from the west. The front may produce a few snow showers Monday night, but doesn’t look like too big of a deal. High temps will reach the upper 30s south, low 30s north Monday afternoon.

Another weak disturbance may bring another round of rain/snow showers Wednesday.

Have a great Sunday!