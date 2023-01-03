Wet, Cloudy Weather Continues, With Colder Air Moving In Later This Week

Our unsettled weather continues here in the northeast for the next few days, with little sun, waves of rain, and a wide spread of temperatures from north to south.

A wave of low pressure is moving along the south coast and this will bring in some heavier showers for early tonight. This sweeps out a lot of the rain by Wednesday morning, so we are left with some fog and clouds, but no new downpours. Temperatures hold steady with 30s north and 40s to the south.

NBC10 Boston

Wednesday we see a warm front trying to lift north, but the cold air will win out across Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, where temps will stay in the 30s as we transition to near-freezing Wednesday night. This sets up a wintry mix to freezing rain set up through Thursday morning in higher elevations and for central northern Massachusetts (Worcester Hills, Berkshires).

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Light icing is likely for the Thursday morning commute with the chance for the wintry mix. Meanwhile, in Boston we see rain developing Wednesday night, and exiting Thursday morning. Thursday is cloudy and chilly, with colder air transitioning in for all.

Thursday night into Friday temps will be in the 20s to 30s north, and upper 30s south, which is cold enough for a least a light wintry mix around Boston.

The weekend is looking like we finally see some sunshine, but consistently colder temps in the upper 30s and low 40s. This is actually where we should be this time of the year. There are a couple of storms system that pass by to our south and with a northeast flow there may be a chance for light snow in southeastern Massachusetts sometime Saturday.

Stay tuned since this chance for snow may track farther north, or it could miss us. And even further down the road we have a chance for a storm brewing sometime midweek next week and if the colder air sticks around like we think…there’s a chance for snow. We’ll keep you posted!