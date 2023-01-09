What Are Normal Temperatures for Boston in January?

As we settle into a quiet weather pattern with typical January temperatures, we in the weather department went through some numbers to see if there is anything that sticks out in this seemingly mundane stretch. There are a few interesting tidbits with temperature stretches, in fact. Here is what we found:

We are currently in the second longest stretch of a max temperature above 10 degrees in Boston, 6,933 days. The top spot is 9,151 days which ended on January 15, 1994.

How about the longest stretch of a high temp of 30 or higher in Boston? We actually just ended the longest streak of not dipping below 30 degrees last year. On January 28, 2021, we ended the stretch where we remained above 30 degrees for a high for 373 days. Also on that day we ended the sixth longest streak of 20 degrees or higher with 728 days.

We are currently in seventh place for longest days with a max temp below 15 degrees. We are at 1,448 days and counting.

We have had these long stretches many times before. So nothing sticks out as extremely unusual with all the lack of cold.

As for snowfall, we have had snow recorded already this year. December brought us 1” of snow for the month. And we received 0.2” of snow for this month so far. So we don’t have any hot streaks going on there with days without snow. We are running a bit behind on snowfall for the season, and running over 8 degrees above average for January. With the 10-day outlook giving us more mild air, we won’t see much major wintry weather anytime soon in Boston. Our next system on Friday brings us temps in the low 50s and rain again.