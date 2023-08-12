Dry and sunny Saturday to start off the weekend

We’re in pretty good place this weekend. While I don’t expect this one to dazzle, it will be fair AND it will be warm, with humidity on the rise once again.

Clouds will try and get the upper hand this afternoon after a bright, fresh start. Storms will fire, but they’ll get to us too late in the day to play spoiler.

There are ALWAYS exceptions, and Greater Worcester is exactly that: a renegade storm may try to pop after 4pm in Central Mass, so keep that in mind if you have outdoor plans. Overnight storms are a better bet for us all, and some may have some heavy bursts of rain.

Leftover clouds are around through Sunday. A pop-up shower will likely be in the mix through mid-morning for many of us, but where the air is unstable ALL day on the Cape/Islands, we could be seeing a couple of rounds of showers into the afternoon.

Again, this isn’t a perfect weekend forecast, but there are plenty of dry hours (and some beach weather) to enjoy.

We’re staying on brand for the summer of 2023 early next week. We have more rain in store for Tuesday after a dry Monday. After that, the pattern relaxes somewhat, and we get a string of pleasant rain-free days.

Be safe and enjoy the weekend!