What to expect from this weekend's forecast, including the better beach day

We picked up some rainfall Thursday night, but it was quite isolated where we saw 1 to 2 inches (MetroWest) versus nothing (South Shore).

Our sky has cleared and refreshing air filters in from the west, northwest again. This means our dewpoints continue to lower to the 50s Friday afternoon and there’s a gusty west wind. Temperatures still manage to reach the low to mid 80s, and no sea breezes are expected at the coast.

Our temperatures on Friday night will drop to the 60s in city centers and to the 50s in the suburbs with a clear sky. This means great weather to view the peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower.

Saturday brings us another great day for anything outdoors, including at the beach (if your beach is open based on runoff and bacteria levels). Highs will be in the 80s, but the humidity will be noticeably higher thanks to a south breeze.

A cold front approaches from the west, but doesn’t affect us until late in the evening for western New England. As showers and storms move in, some of those could become severe with a damaging wind, hail and tornado threat focused across western Massachusetts, Vermont and Connecticut only.

As the line of storms heads west and reaches Boston overnight Saturday, midnight to 5 a.m., they will be considerably weaker. There is another round of showers or storms that will move across the South Coast, Cape and Islands around sunrise through noon time. After that we clear out for Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. An isolated pop up storm or shower is possible again late evening.

We keep temps in the 80s throughout the next week and weekend. Storm chances return for Tuesday, and again Friday into Saturday.