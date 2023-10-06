What to expect from this weekend's rain — including impacts from Philippe

Aside from a few showers developing through the afternoon and evening on Friday, we’ll be dry with more clouds than sun and highs in the 60s to low 70s.

As a cold front approaches from the west on Saturday, areas of rain will fill in Saturday morning and continue periodically through the day. Another system is to our east — Tropical Storm Philippe – and will pass far enough offshore for minimal impacts.

Philippe will likely make landfall along the Maine coast sometime Sunday morning, but will be transitioning to an extratropical cyclone at that time. Pockets of 1.5 to 3 inches of rain in northern New England Saturday (Winooski River in Vermont may reach flood stage Sunday), and 4 inches plus in spots of central/eastern Maine with some flooding through Sunday are expected.

Minor coastal flooding is possible along the South Coast and north side of Nantucket at the evening high tide Saturday.

The wind shouldn’t be a big concern, although behind the front on Sunday, west-southwest gusts to 35 mph will bring crisp fall air back to the region.

Peak foliage area of North Country will lose plenty of leaves between Saturday rain and Sunday wind. The sun will be back out for most of us by Sunday, though it takes until later in the afternoon across Maine.

Next week will feature some daily shower chances, but no washouts as it looks right now with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s – and cooler air, in the 50s for next weekend as seen in our exclusive 10 day forecast.