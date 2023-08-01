When and where to see Tuesday night's rocket launch, full moon

A cold front moved through Monday, bringing us some reinforced cooler air. Highs on Monday will be in the 70s across the northeast with lots of sunshine to start. Puffy cumulus clouds develop in the heat of the afternoon and a few sprinkles are possible, with some showers in northern New England, but most places will stay dry and very comfy with low humidity.

Overnight lows again drop to the 40s and 50s with the very dry air. And there is a clear sky in the forecast Tuesday night, with moonrise at 8:36 p.m. in Boston. This moon is nicknamed the “Sturgeon” or “Corn” moon. With another full moon on Aug. 30, that moon is a blue moon.

There is even a rocket launch to check out! The Antares rocket launch will be from Wallops in Virginia Tuesday night at 8:31pm. Southwestern Connecticut will be able to view the launch at about 8:33 p.m. and then the rocket is visible in most of Massachusetts 150 to 180 seconds after launch (around 8:33 to 8:34 p.m.)

Our beautiful weather continues Wednesday and Thursday as highs stay in the 70s to around 80. The humidity slowly creeps up Thursday late day. This will mean an isolated shower is possible late Thursday.

Friday is really when we notice the humidity again as dewpoints increase to the 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely through the day as a system moves through. An area of low pressure may linger north of us and just close enough to give us some showers popping up again Saturday. Sunday into Monday, we dry off with highs around 80 both days. Next week our highs briefly increase to the mid 80s for midweek, but no major heat is on the way.