When Will We See Rain Again?

Temperatures this afternoon settle into the 90s today and we see another hop into the warm temperatures tomorrow.

The southwest flow continues to take over and with this, our humidity keeps climbing. Dew points rise to the 70s along the south and this brings hazy skies and patchy fog overnight through tomorrow morning. If you’re dropping by at the Falmouth Road Race, you’ll start up the race with temperatures in the upper 60s watching the thermometer rising fast, as by 11 am, temps will already be climbing into the upper 70s.

While mostly dry weather persist for much of this weekend, there are low chances for an isolated shower or storm this afternoon.

A warm front may bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms Monday, which will possibly be followed by a second round of thunderstorms on Tuesday as a cold front pushes southeast. With cloud coverage and showers taking over much of the region, we’ll watch temperatures dipping into the 70s again but the humidity remains.

With a moisture rich atmosphere and breaks of sun by midweek, temperatures will begin to rise and climb into the upper 80s rapidly, setting us into above average highs as we wrap up the work week.

In the long run, we’re estimating to end the month of August with above average temperatures, while there are equal chances to finish of the month with near average precipitation in eastern New England and slightly above normal along the far western side. We’ll keep our hopes up to see more rain aiding our extremely dry soil.