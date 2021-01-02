Wide Variety of Weather Across New England as Wintry Mess Continues

Saturday brings a wide variety of weather to New England - from snow continuing through midday in northern New England with over half a foot in the mountains, to exiting rain showers behind the overnight burst of snow and ice in Southern New England, with temperatures on the rise.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday due to snow accumulation of four to seven inches. Also, expecting mix with rain and gusty winds along the coast line for central parts of New Hampshire and in the southern portion of Maine.

Meanwhile, there is a winter storm warning that remains in effect for portions of northern New Hampshire and specifically south central, west central and western parts of Maine due to heavy mixed precipitation an additional snow accumulation of 4-7 inches for a storm total of 5-8 inches. Additionally, ice accumulation likely, triggering difficulty in travel.

By Saturday afternoon, not only are the rain showers history but some breaks of sun may emerge and temperatures in much of southern New England will climb toward 50 degrees...and into the 50s in Southeast MA!

Although it may not be as warm in the snowy north, most of the snow kicks east during the day, exiting via the Pine Tree State of Maine during the afternoon with all of us finding clearing Saturday evening and night.

A fresh shot of cool air will be moving in with the night clearing, setting us up for a cool and dry Sunday in New England, though early morning sun will fade behind advancing clouds as the next storm system approaches in a quick-moving, active weather pattern.

To some extent, the arriving storm Sunday night has similarities to our preceding Friday night to Saturday storm: it starts at night and it brings a rain/snow line.

The differences from the previous storm are important, too, though: the storm track will be farther southeast, meaning more of us see a longer period of snow, the storm will be strengthening as it moves by, and the storm may slow into Monday morning.

All of this raises the stakes for the potential of greater snowfall amounts in particularly southern and central New England, and the potential that impact will linger into Monday morning's commute as folks return to a post-holiday routine.

Our First Alert weather team will continue to fine-tune the forecast for this next storm, but a general three to six-inch snowfall for the interior of southern New England with higher amounts from the New Hampshire Seacoast up the Maine coast and Maine Turnpike is a pretty good early estimate.

Lots of atmospheric energy aloft in the early part of next week will make it tough to clear out appreciably in the first half of the week, though New England should gradually decrease the number of snow and rain showers each day until clearing and drying is more pronounced for the middle and end of the week.

The next storm chance in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast comes around Friday night at the end of next week and may linger into the start of next weekend.