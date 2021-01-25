Widespread Snow Is Returning to New England. Here's How Much to Expect

This week brings us more winter-like weather with even some light snow accumulation by midweek.

Tonight stays dry with a clear sky and lows in the single digits, teens to 20s south and a diminishing wind. Tomorrow will be near calm with increasing clouds from southwest to northeast and highs in the 20s to 30s. The first half of the day remains dry, while the second half will bring us light snow.

This storm is passing south of us, but will bring in steady light snowfall Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. The snow showers begin after noon time across western Massachusetts, Connecticut and southern Vermont. The scattered showers slowly move into Boston around 7 p.m.

The light snow piles up mainly overnight, so the Wednesday morning drive into work will be slick and slow-going. However, this is the type of storm that road crews should be able to keep up with. The snow shuts off around 7 a.m. from southwest to northeast. With a northern wind we do expect some upslope snow in the mountains to linger during the day.

Also, ocean-effect snow is possible along the eastern coastline of New England Wednesday into Thursday. Any accumulation from that will be limited depending on where the snow bands set up.

Most of our snow will be Tuesday night through Wednesday with a general one to 3 inches in New England, and three to six inches across the Green and Berkshire Mountains.