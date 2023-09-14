Will Hurricane Lee hit New England? Tropical storm warning issued for Cape, Islands

Hurricane Lee leads our weather headlines, despite the fact that we are finally enjoying a sunny and calm afternoon after a toll of rainy days and severe weather.

A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday morning for Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

Here are the 11 AM Thursday Key Messages for Hurricane #Lee. Tropical Storm Warning issued for Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, and Nantucket. Follow the latest at https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/idFYeWTzNZ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2023

A hurricane watch is in effect from Stonington, Maine, to the Canadian border, where hurricane conditions, heavy rainfall and coastal flooding are possible Friday night and Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Areas from Rhode Island to Maine — including Block Island — are under a tropical storm watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for Cape Cod Bay and Nantucket, with the potential for life-threatening flooding there late Friday and Saturday.

When will Hurricane Lee hit?

Lee weakens to a Category 1 on Thursday before we see it knocking on our door with high wind gusts along the Cape and Islands on Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

Where is Hurricane Lee headed?

The biggest impacts will be along the Cape, with dangerous surf, life-threatening rip currents, coastal erosion, coastal flooding and high, pounding waves. The winds may impact the outer Cape and Islands, with numerous power outages and heavy rain.

Meanwhile in our inland areas, breezy showers will take place Saturday morning into Saturday night. Just one day.

We’ll have to go through one day of wind and rain from Lee before a high pressure system takes over Sunday and brightens our skies. Out at the coast, though, communities may still be recuperating after coastal flooding, power outages and tree damage.

Hurricane Lee's Maine coastal impact

Rainfall amounts in coastal Maine may range from 2-4 inches by Saturday night. Flooding impacts will be highest for Maine, but the outer Cape could experience heavy rain Saturday morning into the early afternoon.

Latest storm track for Hurricane Lee. This track does take the storm slightly further to the east, keep in mind that effects from the storm may be felt a long way from the cone. This will be especially true of the pounding surf that we are expecting along the ME coast Fri and Sa. pic.twitter.com/TVfJLXJxR2 — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) September 14, 2023

As it nears landfall, most likely in western Nova Scotia through New Brunswick, Lee will weaken to a tropical storm, and the winds will lose strength. Still, coastal flooding might impact Maine, along with life-threatening rip currents and high surf.

Next week offers more sunshine, aside from Monday, with temperatures mostly in the 70s.

