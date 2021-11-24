Wind Chill Lingers Wednesday, But Thanksgiving Will Be Warmer

It’s Thanksgiving Eve and the rather numbing start to the day probably has you thinking winter. Well, some of us in New England will be seeing a coating of white before the weekend is up, but that’s AFTER the holiday warm up.

First thing’s first. Starting off in the teens and low 20s in some spots this morning. Sunshine and a relaxing wind will send us back above 40 by this afternoon – a respectable rebuffing of the cold. Overnight the cold will settle back in, but the shifting wind will bring us back to the 50s tomorrow.

Not expecting a lot of sun for Thanksgiving, however. An approaching weather system will toss clouds our way from the get-go. While the day is “milder,” it will still keep your desserts cold for the trip to dinner. A brisk breeze will accompany the warmup, but it’s a lot stronger on Friday afternoon.

It's then that a storm will start to crank up in northern New England. Other than some lightweight showers early on Friday, this system doesn’t threaten us with much precipitation. Different story far to the north, however.

Snow will pile up in the highest elevations in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Although we MAY see some flakes wander down here Friday night, it appears many of us will come away unscathed. The end result will be an increase in wind and a colder rush of air. Yes, we won’t be escaping it ALL weekend long.

Saturday bottoms out in the upper 30s and Sunday only sees us return to the low 40s. The longer range isn’t seeing much of a warmup either. This storm will shift the jet stream into “chill mode” keeping us at or slightly below normal right into next week.

If you’re thinking this is a little out of the norm, you’re right. We’ve been on a warm tear for a couple of weeks now. The last below-normal stretch was from the Nov. 3-7 and we couldn’t put more than three days of below normal temps together in October.

Along with this cool spell, we’re going to keep the storms away. Seems they’ll be steered far to the south and east over the fish for the extended period. Of course, with this kind of cold around, we’ll stay vigilant. Can never let your guard down in the cold season.

Have a wonderful, safe Thanksgiving!