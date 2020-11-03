Morning Flurries, Wind Chill Tuesday Ahead of Mid-Week Warmup

Another Election Day is upon us. While many would vote out this recent cold snap, long range guidance suggests a little patience is all that’s needed.

In the meantime, we’re at the mercy of this chilly airmass. Any morning flurries will scoot offshore early on, paving the way for another day of that nagging, cold wind.

Gusts may not be as high as yesterday, but they’ll be close. Speeds of 40 mph are likely for most, with some topping 45 on the outer Cape and the Islands. Sun will struggle this morning, then get a good foothold this afternoon.

But then it’s time to turn the page. The much-advertised warmup technically starts on Wednesday, but won’t be fully engaged until Thursday.

There’s excellent agreement on the overall picture, but the finer points of the forecast revolve around the possibility of coastal sea breezes (can’t believe I’m even mentioning that in November) that may drop us into the low 60s at the water’s edge (oh the humanity!).

There’s also a strong possibility that we may be seeing 70+ degree air for a couple of days early next week as the warm spell peaks by the middle of the week. No storms to threaten, and no damaging wind. Just stiff, autumn (late summer?) breezes at times. Enjoy!