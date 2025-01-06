Wind chills could plummet below 0 this week in New England

The cold is here to stay, and it gets a little more biting as the work week goes on. While highs in the upper 20s to low 30s don't sound numbing, the wind will make the difference through midweek.

We're missing the big storm that was advertised to "hit 60 million people" over the past couple of days. The clouds drifting overhead Monday morning are part of that storm system.

We may see some ocean effect snow flakes/flurries kick up on Cape Cod later Monday night, but the effects seem minimal from this event.

What it will do is reenergize the sprawling storm system over the maritime provinces and send a new surge of wind across New England starting Tuesday and continuing until Thursday. This will keep wind chills in the single digits above and below zero throughout the period.

Some of these gusts will be at or above 40, so there is a slight chance of a few power outages.

Cold will relent late this week, allowing us to possibly rise above freezing by Friday.

Make it a good week!