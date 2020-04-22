Wind Chills, Temperatures in the 20s

Today we start talking about wind chills, which will be into the 20s and 30s for the day. Blustery winds my gust to 30 mph. The good news is the sun will return for the day and continue into Thursday.

Thursday still appears to be the pick of the week with sunshine and temperatures ranging from high 50s to low 60s. Our luck will run out as rain returns Thursday night and continues end of the day on Friday. The heaviest rain will fall along and south of Route 2 and in northern New England conditions will remain quiet.

In time for the weekend that storm system will move out and Saturday will be the pick of the weekend with sunshine and mild air. Rain and cold air return for the second half the weekend.