Winds and Overnight Rain for Sunday

Our Sunday won’t be as bright or warm as it was yesterday or Friday.

A cold front slipped through turning the winds to an onshore direction. This east wind will help bring in the clouds. Temperatures will stay in the 40s. Most of the wet weather will stay out of the region until the overnight and Monday.

As the next storm system stays to our west, we will be on the “warm side” which means we’ll see rain not snow. Temperatures will climb into the 50s. Rainfall amounts will rain from a half inch to an inch for most.

Tuesday will be much cooler. High temperatures will only reach the upper 30s and low 40s.

Wednesday will also be a little cool. Clouds will increase with another round of rain set to move in during the evening. Rain may continue into Thanksgiving morning with drier air moving in by afternoon.

Temperatures on Thanksgiving will reach the 50s. We will stay mild through Saturday before the next round of unsettled, cooler weather returns.