Winds, Cold Temps to Keep Dominating New England's Weather

There is very little change in New England's weather forecast over the next few days. Cold air continues to trickle down into New England as a system stationed over southern Quebec will be responsible for our wind direction until the weekend.

The wind increases once again Thursday evening, with gusts up to 40 mph possible, especially across western Maine and the Berkshires. A front will trigger upslope snow showers for the mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire, where a few inches will fall at the ski areas.

Thursday night, temperatures will dip into the teens north, 20s to around 30 degrees south, with wind chills below zero for northern New England, single digits and teens for areas south.

It stays breezy into Friday with highs ranging between 15 to 30 degrees under a blend of clouds and sun, though more snow is expected in the mountains of Vermont and northern New Hampshire and western Maine. High pressure will take control of the region Saturday under fair skies and less wind but still cold, especially for March.

It will be a phenomenal weekend for winter sports, with highs in the 30s -- don’t forget the sunscreen!

A warm front will allow clouds and temperatures to increase Monday with a slight chance for shower. This front will open the door for warmer air to filter in Tuesday with highs in the 40s north, 50s south.

This will be our first prolonged stretch of spring-like weather with highs closer to 60 by Thursday, with rain showers returning Thursday night into Friday before cooler air settles back in for next weekend.