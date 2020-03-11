Winds Decrease, Cooler Temperatures Move In

It's cool but still nice across New England today with high temperatures in the 50s.

Clouds and the wind decrease tonight, perfect conditions for quick cooling with low temperatures forecast to hit the 20s in central and northern New England, and around 30 in much of southern New England.

Quiet conditions are expected for the next two days as a dome of high pressure remains in control. Nonetheless, with most of our upcoming days, it will be dry except for showers Friday that may mix with snow in the far North Country.

We're entering a pattern perfect for yard work. Poison Ivy has yet to leaf out, thorn bushes are only just starting to green up in spots and the ground is still soft, but not saturated for most – all great conditions for making progress in the yard and taking out the driveway snow stakes from the winter.

With Friday's rain showers remaining transient, the weekend will be bright and dry for most of us, save for some Saturday mountain flurries, and temperatures will dip from highs in the 50s Saturday to 40s Sunday, making vests and spring jackets a commonplace accessory.

Though early next week starts cool and dry, the chance of showers increases around St. Patrick's Day as milder air makes inroads toward New England, eventually bumping temperatures back around 60 degrees by week's end for the start of astronomical spring toward the end of our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.