Chilly and Windy, With Snow in Northern New England Today

We count another cool and blustery day for New England! With the wind gusting near 35 mph, our temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s feel more like the upper 30s and low 40s.

Chilly Thursday with chances for snow in northern New England

We’ll continue dealing with chilly weather tonight as we see decreasing clouds in central and southern New England. This will allow for astronomy lovers to have a chance to seek the northern lights in areas of Vermont and New Hampshire. Maine can’t say the same since more snow will be stretching into Somerset and Franklin counties from tonight through tomorrow morning. We had reports of more than 5” in Jefferson, New Hampshire, and now more accumulation is expected in The Crown of Maine this evening and into tonight as well.

NBC10 Boston

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cold start to Friday with wind chills in the 20s and 30s before sun warms us up

Our Friday will feature another cold start to the day, one in which you’ll likely feel more comfortable wearing a winter jacket for wind chills in the 20s and 30s once more. But with more sun in the forecast, the rest of the day is looking great. Highs will stay off in the low to mid-50s tomorrow with increasing clouds through the late afternoon-evening. Friday night drops to the low 40s and upper 30s with decreasing wind gusts.

Expect a warmer, mostly dry weekend

We'll see decreasing wind and an increase in temperatures this weekend. It will be another one of those fabulous weekends where we’ll stay mostly dry and our temperatures will make an effort to rise to the upper 50s. The pick of the weekend is Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid and upper 60s, with a light to moderate wind. Take advantage with some outdoor activities, because we’ll be dealing with some rainy days ahead next week.

More rain chances hit on Monday

We’ll see our next system bringing showers into New England on Monday evening. As a trade-off we’ll see a rise in temperatures; we’ll get to keep the 60s much of next week, but we’ll also have several active rainy days. It’s possible we’ll see a break from the rain mid-week with another round of showers coming back as we wrap up the work calendar. Stay tuned on NBC10 Boston and NECN for all the updates.