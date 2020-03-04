Windy Wednesday But More Warmth Ahead

Powerful winds are gusting 40-50 mph at times today, taking down a few trees and knocking out power in some towns. Those winds will stay gusty right into this evening, before slowly dialing down tonight.

As the wind slowly relaxes, a weak system will scrape by far southern New England with a few spot showers overnight. Lows will be in the 20s north and 30s south.

Thursday brings more sunshine than today, with highs in the 40s to near 50. It won't be as windy as today, but still expect a west wind 10-20 mph.

Clouds return on Friday as a disturbance pivots through New England. That energy, coming in from the west, will try to link up with an area of low pressure offshore. That link eventually does happen, creating a few snow showers in northern New England, and rain showers in southern New England, but it happens too far offshore for more impacts than that.

As that ocean storm does intensify, away from us, we'll clear out on Saturday and turn cooler. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40.

Our wind turns to the west by Sunday, allowing temperatures to climb back close to 50 with sunshine.

Early next week looks warm as well, with highs in the 60s for many in southern New England.