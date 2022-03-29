Winter Chill Tuesday, But Warmer Weather on the Way

Well we aren’t as cold as yesterday. That’s a start. We will still see wind, but most importantly, there will be more sun. Tons of it in fact.

There will be enough sun to offset some of those wind chills in the teens and 20s this afternoon. The bigger issue is that the sun will (obviously) be near the horizon for the morning, when we experience the coldest wind chills of the day.

Temperatures reach into the upper 30s this afternoon despite the winter chill. Tomorrow is even milder as the we claw our way up to the upper 40s. It’s a tricky day, however, as a warm front slices through the area in the afternoon and evening.

We’ll race up to the mid and upper 40s before we slump back to the 30s as a small batch of precipitation rolls through. It could be mixed with some snowflakes at times, but we’re not seeing any accumulation.

Milder air will flood in on a gusty southwest wind Thursday and Thursday night. Highs soar again into the low and mid 60s with a few rays of sun mixing in among the clouds.

Showers will get in here too as a cold front approaches. Most of them will be in the afternoon and evening, with a couple of batches of rain lingering into Friday morning as well.

Right now the weekend sees us cooling back to the 50s with another weather system making a run at us on Sunday. Such is spring.