Winter-Like Wind Chill Friday, Warmer Weekend Ahead

We had some much needed rain overnight, which is exactly what we need after a very dry start to March. After a burst of snow overnight across southern New England, we see everything melt as the sun gets higher in the sky.

The wind at the coast has been an issue all morning with gusts around 55 mph along the South Shore, Cape Cod & islands. The wind diminishes a bit by mid morning. Then the wind remains gusty (around 30 mph) all day long, leaving us a blustery day with winter-like wind chills.

It feels like the teens this morning, 20s this afternoon. Highs today reach the 30s to low 40s with help from the strong March sun angle and a clear sky.

This wintry feel is short-lived as we warm up a bit for the weekend. Highs on Saturday reach the 40s and low 50s, while on Sunday temps will be in the 50s to 60s with cooler temps at the coast.

Over the next several days, our temperatures will stay cool at the coast as the sea breeze season takes over. Inland highs reach the low to mid 60s in southern New England through the start to next week and in the upper 50s north. High pressure remains in control so we anticipate a lot of sunshine through midweek.

A couple of systems will move through by the end of the week and these likely bring rain showers as temperatures remain warm and in the 50s to 60s.

A slight decrease in temps will be possible after a cold front moves through sometime Friday or Saturday, but then we return to more warmth and 60s inland for the weekend. We are confident that spring like temperatures are here to stay for a while as the spring thaw continues across New England.