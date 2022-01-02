Winter Makes Its Return Sunday Night as Cold Air Moves Into New England

Winter finally makes a return Sunday night as colder air funnels into the region behind a strong cold front. We’ll see a bit of light snow across portions of northern New Hampshire eastward into Maine the first half of the night, then clearing will commence thereafter. An additional inch or two of snow is possible through about 1 a.m.

Much of southern New England will remain mostly cloudy with tumbling temperatures, as well. Low temps will range from the single digits and teens north, to the 20s and low 30s south. A gusty northwest wind will make it feel even colder driving wind chill values below 0 at times north, the teens south.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Monday will feature very cold temperatures across all of New England with bitter wind chills. Temps remain in the teens and low 20s north, 20s to low 30s south. Wind chill values will be in the single digits north, teens south, so grab those gloves and hats!

Much of the region will remain dry with some high, thin clouds dimming out the sun, but southeastern areas will be on the fringe of a developing Ocean storm.

The best chance for accumulating snow will be across the Cape and the Islands where we could see several inches by Monday evening. The snow is set to arrive around 8 a.m. and continue into the early evening hours. If the storm track shifts to the south, all bets are off and we end up with flurries and perhaps a coating. If it shifts a bit north, then we could see a bit more snow.

Our First Alert Team will be monitoring this event every step of the way!

By the middle of the week temperatures moderate into the 40s as another system passes through the region bringing more rain/snow showers. By the end of the week, a more important storm may bring some widespread snow to the area! It's something to watch for sure!