Winter storm on its way. Here's how much snow we can expect

Clouds are closing in Wednesday as we watch an “Alberta Clipper” storm system come through tonight and Thursday.

These types of weather system originate over Alberta, Canada in the lee of the Canadian Rockies. They move quickly (like a clipper ship) and typically deliver a blast of very cold air. Climate change has rendered these systems endangered species in the weather world, but this rare treat promises to get your attention.

First up, it’s much too “mild” to deem this an all-snow event. However, where we’re cold enough in western/central Massachusetts, northern Mass., and southern New Hampshire, we could see some small accumulation. We’ll get the ball rolling tonight after 8 p.m. with the first drops and flakes.

Through the course of the night, we’ll see the rain/snow lines hold along Interstate 495.

Toward morning, that may migrate closer to Route 128, to give a slushy coating in some areas. This first batch of precipitation will quickly move away after 7-8 a.m. Then we’ll see a pause.

Around noontime, the arctic front will charge out of western New England with a few snow squalls and/or snow showers. This will be our time to get a quick coating or a slushy half inch of snow in the areas that mostly saw rain.

These fast movers could make for tricky travel and poor visibility in the time it takes for a summer thundershower to pass.

Gusty, cold air will be last in the lineup with this event. Wind will howl through Thursday night and into Friday morning. Expect midwinter wind chills in the teens and single digits!

The weekend sees temperatures moderate as we eye a much milder storm early next week.