Winter weather may finally arrive this season

Welcome to 2024! As if on cue, winter decides to enter the chat this week with a couple of snow threats – not the least of which is a potential nor’easter.

First up, the QUIET of New Year’s Day (our weather gift to you if you’re nursing a throbbing headache) with chilly temps and limited sunshine. Tomorrow looks like the brighter of the two days as highs climb a couple of degrees above 40.

Clouds will thicken on Wednesday ahead of a storm system rolling out of the Midwest. As the system passes, it will still be developing, so its ability to generate precipitation will be stymied. As a result, we expect light and spotty accumulation, if any. That said, there is a possibility of a couple of hours of patchy, light snow early in the day, so elevated terrain in Central/Western Mass. could squeak out an inch or two if things set up “just so.”

We’ll fall into some colder air at the end of the week to set us up for a larger storm that tracks through the Mid-Atlantic and southeast of Nantucket. While the exact track is still unknown this far out, the potential is there, along with plentiful cold air. That alone could put us in the 6-12” range, favoring locations away from the coast/Capes.

A lot to sort out in the coming days. And BTW, beware of any outrageous snow maps being posted on social media. There will be a lot of back and forth with the models until they settle on a solution later this week, and they almost always overdo the snowfall accumulations this far in advance.

Happy New Year!

