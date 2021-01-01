Wintry Mess Headed to the Region Starting Tonight

Happy New Year! We start the day off quiet as clouds slowly move in from the southwest. Highs today reach the upper 30s to low 40s. A system is heading in from the Great Plains and this is bringing in a wintry mess tonight into Saturday morning.

The storm will have the rain/snow mixing line dividing half of New England, reaching as far south as northern CT, RI and interior southeastern MA between 7pm and 11pm. North of this line it's all snow, then south of there it's all rain. As warmer air makes its way northwest overnight, we change to rain for southern New England, and will start to see mixing in lower elevations of Northern New England, snow still in the mountains.

The area of uncertainty is the Route 2 corridor, Merrimack Valley, southern New Hampshire, Berkshires and Worcester Hills where from midnight to mid morning Saturday we may have light icing due to freezing rain, before changing to rain and warming to the low 40s Saturday afternoon.

The snow up north continues through afternoon and will linger across interior Maine the longest, through Saturday afternoon. We expect scattered coatings to 1" of a mix across Boston, northern RI and CT then washing away Saturday morning. 1-3" of a mix in the Berkshires, southern NH and VT. 3-6" of snow and a mix in central VT, NH and ME. Around 6" or more of snow in higher elevations in the mountains up north.

We have a lull in activity Saturday night into Sunday before another storm system heads our way. This one looks to develop as a coastal low Sunday night into Monday and possible lingering now through Tuesday.

With milder air getting carried across from the Pacific, the coast and southeastern New England looks to get more rain. Interior spots and mountains may see a few inches of snow. The track of the storm and strength still is a tad uncertain at this point.

But we will continue to expect a wintry mix at least through Monday and that's why there is a First Alert stamp on our 10-day.

After that coastal low heads off to sea, high pressure builds in and we stay dry and quiet through midweek next week. Highs stay pretty seasonable around 40 degrees all week long. Another system may move in for Friday into Saturday bringing another wintry mix.