Wintry Mix Closes Out Thanksgiving Weekend

After waking up with some wintry mix of rain and snow in the southwest, our chance of showers today will continue.

In the mountains we’ll be having some light coating 1 to 2 inches on higher elevations and some flurries flying over the south and southeast in Boston as shower chances increase this evening towards the overnight hours.

Maine will continue having snow tonight through tomorrow morning while lows will drop to the upper 20s and 30s south with chances of isolated precipitation tomorrow along the chance for freezing rain & a wintry mix on the east.

Our highs tomorrow will reach the upper 30s and low 40s south, but below average temperatures will continue through Tuesday. Once Wednesday arrives, our highs will be able to enjoy the help of the sunny skies to make their way into the mid and upper 40s and even make ti to 50 in southern cities on Thursday.

While Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly dry with periods of good amount of sunshine, our snow will begin to melt in those spots that have had the light coating in the north and we’ll be having frosty conditions in the mornings.

Widespread precipitation arrives Thursday courtesy of our next system that slides into New England from the northwest.

The end to our brief mild warm up kicks in right after the passage of our low that will bring our temperatures back into the upper 30s and low 40s from Friday on to the end of next weekend.