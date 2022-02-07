Wintry Mix to Make for Slick Road Conditions Monday

Low pressure will develop off the mid-Atlantic coast today and track off the New England coastline later today into Tuesday.

With a southerly air flow ahead of the system, coastal locations will be looking at mostly rain with this one as slightly milder air moves in from the Ocean. On the other hand, inland locations will see snow, sleet and the possibility for some freezing rain as temperatures remain close to or just above freezing much of the day and into the evening.

Further north into New Hampshire and Maine, cold air will be tough to budge, so we’re expecting mostly snow. Precipitation will be breaking out from south to north this morning into the early afternoon hours and continue through tonight and into Tuesday morning.

Even around the Boston area, the onset will likely be a mixed bag of precipitation or perhaps even a period of snow, but should change to rain as milder air works into the system during the afternoon. There is concern for an extensive period of wintry precipitation across interior southern New England in the form of snow, sleet and freezing rain this afternoon through tonight as cold air tries to hang on.

Roads may become slick from northern Connecticut into western and central Massachusetts as well as southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire this afternoon into tonight. We still may have to watch and see if the rain/snow line collapses a bit southward later tonight as winds turn more out of the north. Models aren’t really suggesting that, but this type of setup sometimes allows for this to happen.

By Tuesday morning, we’re left with a few rain showers south. Along the Maine coastline, snow will end south to north across New Hampshire and Maine by the afternoon as well. Overall, this is looking like a minor event, but with that being said, your First Alert Team will continue to monitor it for any changes from start to finish! Stay safe out there.

Have a great day!