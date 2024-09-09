forecast

Workweek starts with pleasant sunny to partly cloudy weather in New England

Right now, the weekend looks good with more sun, but anything beyond Friday gets in the "iffy zone"

By Pete Bouchard

Much like last week, there's not a lot to get us worked up in the world of weather. There are plenty more stunning days ahead, but the skies aren't all full of sunshine and rainbows.

We remain in a busy flow pattern across the northeast (did you notice the gusty winds yesterday?). Clouds are on the move, too. They will be increasing this afternoon as a weak disturbance moves by overnight. This could be enough for a couple of light showers, too — all of which will be exiting before sunup Tuesday.

High temperatures seem undaunted. We'll head for the mid-70s straight through midweek, albeit with some cool mornings (like Monday's) in the mix. By the end of the week, summer makes a comeback as 80s slide into the northeast with a warming trend aloft.

Right now, the weekend looks good with more sun, but anything beyond Friday gets in the "iffy zone." Soon-to-be Tropical Storm Francine is in the works in the Gulf of Mexico.

Even though none of the models show the remnants coming northeast, just by the fact that there's a tropical system in the flow across the middle of the country, we have to be wary of any changes in the long range forecast.

Enjoy the week!

