You May Catch a Glimpse of NASA's Rocket Launch in Tonight's Sky

This evening the NASA Wallops Launch facility in Virginia will attempt the launch of the Rocket Lab Electron launch vehicle. The launch will be visible up and down the East Coast.

In Boston and much of New England the rocket will be visible about 120 seconds after launch in the southern sky. The launch window is between 6 and 8 p.m.

You can watch live coverage of the launch starting 40 minutes before take off here:

What makes this launch special is that the Electron rocket is relatively inexpensive to launch, total costs come in around $7.5 million for one launch. Compare that with near a billion dollars to launch older vehicles.

The rocket is also reusable and will be retrieved for future missions. The goal of the missions is to launch a series of Electron rockets between now and late 2024. These rockets will release a total of 15 low Earth orbit satellites.

Provided NASA gives the all clear and the rocket launches this evening, skies over New England will be very favorable for viewing the launch. Look for a mostly clear sky, you’ll want a jacket on if you’re outside, temperatures should be in the lower and middle 30s during the launch window.