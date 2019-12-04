Temps Nudging Just Above Freezing, Helps Melt Ice

Clouds are outweighing sun Wednesday as a disturbance aloft rides through the New England sky.

Even with these clouds limiting just how much melting we see, temperatures still nudge above the melting point for nearly all spots. There will be some improvement on walkways and sidewalks from the recent snow, though a few flurries may fly and an evening shower is possible on Cape Cod and the Islands.

Clouds linger Wednesday night but will break Thursday as a drier wind takes hold from the west. Our increased sunshine will hasten melting and help to bump temperatures into the 40s Thursday afternoon for most of us.

The one exception to a brighter and milder Thursday will come up on the western slopes of the Green Mountains and northwest slopes of the Whites, where snow showers will accumulate a coating to as much as three inches in favored northwest facing higher terrain.

Another disturbance moves through the region on Friday, once again increasing the clouds and triggering some scattered snow showers of little impact. It marks a cold front that opens the door to a fresh shot of chilly and dry air for the weekend, ensuring a dry and bright Saturday.

A few more clouds will be mixing with the sun Sunday, but no big problems to worry about.

The next big storm will wind up across the country at the end of this weekend into early next week, but takes a track much farther west than our last storm. That means a surge of warmth is expected here at home Monday and Tuesday, making the storm mostly rain with a gusty wind and mild temperatures.

Of course, a soaking rain early next week with little melting between now and then means businesses with flat rooftops probably want to take care of clearing the roof of snow this week so it doesn’t become a last-minute rush this weekend. The rain next week will add a lot of weight.

The storm wraps up Wednesday morning but may end as either rain or snow with colder air on the move, then by next weekend at the end of our exclusive 10-day forecast, we enter what may be a stormy period around mid-month.