Travel Day Nor’easter in New England

A developing storm south of New England has been making the travel across the Northeast slower than usual as a mixture of accumulating, snow, sleet and rain is tracking up the coast.

Delays at major airports from DC, to Philadelphia to New York City have been running 1-4 hours behind schedule with numerous cancellations.



In New England, we have been seeing and early mix of rain changing to snow across many interior locations, with mostly rain at the coast. As the low tracks towards Nantucket this evening, winds will begin to pick up across the Southeast MA from the NE with the potential for wind gusts to 40 to 50 mph. Heavy rain will develop during the late afternoon and evening there is the potential for seeing up to 1-2" of rain.





Inland areas has been seeing a changeover to snow during the morning. This afternoon will see some starting to mix back over to sleet as some warmer air aloft is directed back into southern New England as the Low approaches Nantucket tonight. Expect areas east of 495 and along and south of the MA to start to change over to a sleet & rain mix for the early evening. Areas who get into the sleet mix will have significantly less snow compared to the higher elevations who should remain snow north of the Mass. Pike. Needless to say there is tremendous variability to who gets a lot of snow and who gets very little. Even where there is sleet roads can be very slick, especially with ice on top of snow and temperatures near 32. Secondary roads have been quite trecherous. Please use caution while on the roads in these chaging conditions.

Across Northern New England, temperatures will be cold enough to support mostly snow. Better snow ratios for snow growth will allow heavier amounts of snow to accumulate. The heaviest snow develops later this afternoon and evening. The snow will be winding down after midnight. Once the sun sets, roads will become more hazardous for travel and snow covered. Please be advised to avoid travel during this time. Our estimated snowfall forecats for Northern New England.



The storm will be quickly pulling away early on the Thanksgiving morning. Breezy NW winds will keep it cold. Watch for slick spots on the roads in the morning hours. Clouds will hold for most of the day, with a few breaks of PM sun with highs in the 30's. Have a wonderful and safe Thanksgiving!