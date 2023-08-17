Clouds on Thursday, then showers on Friday — but there's hope for the weekend

As the work week winds down, the clouds have the upper hand. Showers will elude us Thursday, but it’s another day of clouds and an easterly wind. That keeps our fate sealed in the low 70s (again) along the coast, while we struggle to reach the upper 70s elsewhere.

Showers are on the move again Thursday night, but they have a purpose. A hard-charging cold front will swing through New England and give us a shiny new airmass for the weekend, with less humidity and a dry breeze.

The first part of Friday seems wet due to this front, but we’re seeing SOME drying into the afternoon and evening. That should bode well for plans Friday night (including the Morgan Wallen concert), so there’s that. All told, not a great risk for any flooding, but some storms could have gusty winds and briefly torrential rain.

Saturday dawns bright, but the clouds will fill in during the afternoon with a pop-up shower possible. These will be brief, so there’s no sense in canceling plans. Saturday sees us return to the low/mid 70s for highs thanks to the cool, dry airmass. Northern New England will stay in the clouds most of the day, and struggle to make the low 60s!

Sunday’s warmer and the pick of the next few days. Beach weather resumes with highs in the low 80s.