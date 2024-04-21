Cloudy and dry conditions on Sunday in New England

We saw a chilly start to our Sunday with temperatures starting out in the 30s, but the late April sun this morning has helped nudge those temperatures up into 50s. Unfortunately, mid to high altitude clouds associated with low pressure well to our south, will dim out the sunshine this afternoon, holding temperatures back a bit along with a cool northwesterly air flow.

Much of New England will be on the dry side except for northern Maine where we could see a few passing showers. Highs reach the mid 50s this afternoon along with a west-northwest wind gusting over 20mph at times making it feel a bit cooler.

Clouds clear overnight tonight with a diminishing wind. This will set us for decent radiational cooling allowing temperatures to drop into the 30s across much of southern New England with a few 20s possible in some of the traditionally colder spots resulting in areas of patchy frost, Northern New England will see lows in the 20s and low 30s. With the growing season upon us, the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for much of southernmost New England.

High pressure remains in control to start the work week with plenty of sunshine Monday with highs in the 50s. Another chilly night is expected Monday night with Frost Advisories likely being issued once again. Tuesday will feature slightly milder temperatures with more sunshine expected along with some afternoon clouds and a gusty southerly wind.

With dry conditions Monday and especially Tuesday with a little more in the way of wind, we could see an elevated risk for brush fires. Our next chance for rain showers arrives during the day Wednesday as a trough of low pressure passes through the region, overall, the upcoming week will be on the dry side with mild days and chilly nights.

Have a great Sunday!