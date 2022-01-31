Skip to content
Breaking
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Several New England Schools Closed Monday as Storm Cleanup Continues Across Region
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Weather
Investigations
Videos
Entertainment
Politics
Business
Newsletters
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Saturday Snowstorm
Watch LX
RealiTea With Derek Z
Mom 2 Mom
Chef's Pantry
Morning Chat
On Her Mark
Bundle Up New England
Winter Olympics Newsletter
Expand
64 School Closings
Weather Forecast Video
Close Menu
Search for:
Meet the Team
Coronavirus Pandemic
NBCLX
Local
Massachusetts
Connecticut
Maine
New Hampshire
Rhode Island