Frigid Temps Again, Watching Nor'Easter Approach for Monday

Temperatures are really cold again in the single digits and teens along with a sub-zero wind chill this morning. The wind diminishes this afternoon as our highs gain a few degrees, bringing highs to the teens and 20s with wind chills -5 to 5 degrees and lots of winter sunshine.

Sunday's highs will be milder yet, but still below freezing with less wind. Sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 20s in the forecast will feel great compared to Friday.

Monday into Tuesday and possibly into early Wednesday, we have a nor'easter heading across our southern waters. This storm is still wobbly on the track, depending on which forecast model you look at.

Friday night: Mostly clear, bitter breeze. Lows in the single digits, wind chill subzero. Saturday: Bright and cold. Highs around 20, 10s north. Sunday: Sun to some clouds. Highs in the 20s.

The tricky part is also where the rain/snow line will fall, either near Boston or it could be across Cape Cod. We are confident that several inches of snow will fall over much of the northeast, with easily 6 inches or more for interior locations. Less to the northwest and a few inches in the North Country unless there's a big shift in the track. Closer to the freezing line we could see around a foot of snow, while near the coast we're battling milder air and more mixing will take place.

We also anticipate gusty winds of 40-50 mph from the northeast and the potential for power outages or damage. The surf will also pick up and coastal flooding is on the table for the high tides on Tuesday. Stay tuned through this weekend for further info and more specifics on timing and totals.

After that big storm to start the week, we will see a break and warming temperatures. Highs could actually reach the 40s to near 50 by the end of next week. A system tracks northwest of New England sometime around Friday next week and with the warmer temperatures, we have rain for now in the forecast.