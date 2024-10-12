Gorgeous Saturday before rain moves in to close out the weekend

Today will certainly be the ‘pick’ of the weekend as it features mild temperatures, lots of sunshine, and dry conditions. High pressure builds in from the west this afternoon providing southern New England with a good deal of sunshine, more in the way of clouds northern New England with the threat for showers diminishing across Maine early this afternoon. Although were expecting very mild temperatures, a gusty west/northwest wind will make it fool cooler as it gusts over 25mph at times, over 30 across the higher elevations through this evening, before diminishing overnight tonight. Highs today with reach the upper 60s to around 70 south, around 60 central and northern New England, mid to upper 50s northern New Hampshire to northern Maine.

Much of tonight will be cloud free with wind diminishing early which will allow for some good radiational cooling, especially across the inland valleys. Clouds increase late tonight from the west with a few showers developing western areas of New England by daybreak. Lows tonight will range from the low 40s, around the City of Boston and surrounding suburbs, upper 30s inland, few low 30s across the traditional colder locations.

A warm front will get stuck over southern New England Sunday making the forecast a bit tricky as well as unsettled. Expect to see a few showers moving through central and southern New England in the morning…the greater threat for showers will be north of the MA Turnpike into southern New Hampshire through much of the day, but still can’t rule out a shower to the south depending on where the warm front stalls. There will also be a big range in temperatures with the south coast of New England being the mildest with temps in the upper 50s to around 60, upper 40s to low 50s along and north of the MA Pike and into Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Widespread showers move into the region by overnight Sunday night and stick around through Monday as low pressure tracks through the region. We’ll remain on the cool side with low in the 40s Sunday night and highs in the 50s Monday. Cooler than average temperatures will be the theme through the middle of the week, but conditions will be dry as high pressure builds into the area. Highs will be mostly in the low to mid 50s with lows in the 30s and 40s. With chilly low expected, some of Boston’s suburbs may see their first frost of the season. A warming trend follows by Friday and into next weekend which is featured on our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast.