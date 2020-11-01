weather New England

Light Rain Throughout Most of Southeastern Mass.

The Cape and Islands may see some damaging wind gusts with any downpours that develop

By Chris Gloninger

Showers will develop this morning in southeast Massachusetts.

Most of this rain will be light. There will be a lull in the activity until about dinner time. Locally heavy rain will redevelop.

The Cape and Islands may see some damaging wind gusts with any downpours that develop. The mountains will be cold enough to support a bit of snow.

As the system clears out, a few snowsqualls are possible Monday morning. Monday will be chilly and windy. Gusts may approach and even exceed 50 miles per hour. A few more snow showers are possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The rest of Election Day looks to be quiet and cold.

Next week will trend in a warmer direction and drier.

