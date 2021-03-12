Mild Start, Spotty Showers Possible Friday Morning

We have hit our peak temperatures for a while, with highs in the 60s and 70s on Thursday. The last time we saw 70s in southern New England was on November 11, 2020, so it has been a while. And not only did we see the 70s, we had several record highs broken, such as in Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts.

A cooling trend begins Friday (even though we are still rather warm), and more dramatic cool air will quickly overtake us this weekend.

A cold front is already heading through southern New England with a few spotty showers possible and clouds Friday morning. Despite the cold front, we don't cool off too much.

Highs still rebound to the 40s north, 50s and 60s south thanks to a westerly downsloping wind. The wind will be the big issue for Friday night as it increases in speed from the northwest, gusts between 40 and 50 mph. Prepare for damage and even isolated outages into Saturday morning.

The wind remains strong all weekend, especially on Saturday while Sunday we have more of a strong breeze.

Highs tumble to the low 40s, and 30s north, which is right around or slightly below normal for this time of the year. At least we can have plenty of sunshine both days.

The mountains and northern New England will experience snow squalls and showers both days.

Next week we start off dry and cold with highs in the 20s to low 30s. Then temperatures modify back to the 40s through St. Patrick's Day, with a couple storm chances around then.

These coastal storms could bring in a wintry mix, or some decent snow even to southern New England. However, the timing and track are both at low certainty now, so stay tuned.