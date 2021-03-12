Powerful Wind Gusts to Usher in Colder Stretch

You would not know it by looking at the thermometer, but a cold front went by last night, and we are getting on the colder side of things as the afternoon goes on -- and especially for the weekend.

Gone are the low 70s that were widespread in central and southern New England yesterday. But we still are near 70 degrees in parts of southern New England as the cold air is slow to arrive.

The wind is more from the west today, so some areas -- near the coast especially, along the south coast and Cape Cod -- are warmer today than yesterday. But for most of us it’s a few degrees cooler, with highs generally in the 60s south, 50s central and 40s north.

Much of New England is under a wind advisory for tonight. This afternoon we are gusting at 25 to 30 miles an hour, and overnight our wind from the northwest will gust past 50 mph at times. This may result in some highly localized tree damage and power outages.

Low temperature near 30 degrees at the south coast to the teens and 20s further north.

High pressure moves in pretty quickly tomorrow with rapidly diminishing wind; it’s a mostly dry Saturday with a good amount of sunshine, outside of overnight and morning snow showers in the mountains.

An even more powerful cold front is going to come through tomorrow night and Sunday -- generating more snow showers and snow squalls in northern Vermont, northern New Hampshire and much of the state of Maine. Wind will once again increase, gusting past 40 mph by sunrise Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday will hold in the 20s and 30s north, but probably get to the low 40s south with a good amount of sunshine by afternoon. Wind will be from the northwest at 20 to 30 mph, adding an extra chill.

It looks like a sunny Monday but temperatures are only in the 20s to lower 30s with less wind.

The crystal ball gets pretty fuzzy after that. There’s a major, perhaps historic, snowstorm near Denver; that system is going to break into pieces and head our way starting next Tuesday. The guidance is all over the place with the track of the storm and precipitation type. So we will have to call it off-and-on snow or rain possible late Tuesday through the rest of next week. Stay tuned to our First Alert 10-day forecast for the latest.