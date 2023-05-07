Sunny and Mild Weather Continues on Sunday

Another mild day ahead for Sunday. Skies will start mostly sunny, but fade to some high clouds later in the afternoon. Highs well into the 70’s for all locations, with a Westerly wind. Showers will arrive late Sunday Night and linger into very early Monday morning.

By the Monday morning commute the rain is generally over, and skies quickly clear. Highs Monday are in the lower 70’s, with mostly sunny skies.

The wind direction changes for Tuesday, as a result, it is cooler, and mostly cloudy. Highs are only around 60. Wednesday is mostly sunny again, but an Easterly component to the wind keeps it a touch cooler near the water. Highs in the middle 60’s.

Thursday is mostly sunny, and very mild. Highs in the middle 70’s. Friday starts sunny, but some clouds arrive for the afternoon, eventually some rain moves in as well. Highs in the middle and upper 70’s. Saturday is partly sunny, and continued mild. Highs in the lower 70’s.