Sunny Saturday as Temperatures Reach the 70s

Sunshine for Saturday, as the wind direction changes to Westerly. Milder air will work in and conditions will be dry and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60’s.

Sunday is dry, but a few high clouds will move in throughout the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Monday may start with a brief shower for the Cape and Islands. All areas quickly go over to sunshine by the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70’s. Tuesday is cooler, with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs only in the upper 50’s, with a chance of showers during the evening.

Wednesday starts mostly cloudy, with an early morning shower. Then, sunshine returns for the afternoon, highs around 60. Thursday is mostly sunny, and milder. Highs in the upper 60’s.

Friday is mostly sunny, and even warmer. Highs in the lower 70’s. By next weekend, temperatures will be as warm as the middle 70’s. Showers could return by next Sunday.