Britney Spears and Sam Asghari separate after a year of marriage

: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Pop star Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, have separated after just over a year of marriage, a source familiar with the situation told NBC News.

“They’re separated and it’s best for Britney," the source said. No additional details were immediately available.

Spears, 41, and Asghari, 29, met on the set of the singer's "Slumber Party" music video in 2016 and began dating shortly after. The couple announced their engagement in September 2021 and held a star-studded ceremony inside Spears' Los Angeles home in June 2022.

