Vermont 6 hours ago

Authorities Looking for Missing Vermont Teenager

Multiple agencies, including the Vermont State Police are looking for a missing teenager in Middlebury. 17-year-old Rebecca Ball was last seen around 4 p.m. on Wednesday near the southern part of Wrig...

    Vermont Mar 24

    Vermont Man, 77, Dies at Hospital Following Crash in Ripton

    A 77-year-old Vermont man died at a hospital following a crash on Thursday in the town of Ripton, according to state troopers. The crash happened at around 4:40 p.m. on Route 125, and involved two SUVs, according to Vermont State Police. When troopers got to the scene, they saw both cars with heavy damage. The driver of a Chevrolet Trax,…...
    bennington Mar 24

    Man Found Dead in Holding Cell at Bennington, Vt. Police Department

    A man died on Thursday at the Bennington, Vermont Police Department, launching a death investigation, NBC affiliate WPTZ reported. The man was reportedly one of three people who was taken into custody in connection with a search warrant related to a drug investigation at the Apple Valley Inn. The man, who has not been identified, was put into a hol...
    Vermont Mar 23

    Man Charged With Assaulting Driver Who Stopped to Give Him a Ride

    A Vermont man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a driver who stopped to give him a ride on Wednesday. Christopher Vanacore, 40, of Rockingham, Vermont, is charged with aggravated assault and maiming. He is being held without bail pending his court appearanceon Thursday. Vermont State Police said they received a report around 12:30 p.m....
    Vermont Mar 24

    Biden Approves Vermont, Maine Disaster Help for December Storm

    President Joe Biden has approved a federal disaster declaration for eight Vermont and six Maine counties hit by a December storm that left tens of thousands of people without power during the Christmas holiday week. On Tuesday, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and the three members of the state’s congressional delegation said a preliminary damage assessment...
    Vermont Mar 22

    Vermont State Police Investigating After Man Is Found Dead Off the Side of the Road

    State police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the town of Jay in northern Vermont on Tuesday. The 27-year-old victim was found shortly before 6 p.m. off the side of the road near the intersection of Gendron and Pine Grove roads. State police said there were no immediate signs of trauma on the body….

    Vermont Mar 21

    Police Investigating Underage Drinking Party at Vermont Lawmaker's Home

    Police are investigating an underage drinking party that was reportedly held at a home owned by a Vermont state lawmaker. WPTZ reports that Democratic state Rep. Chea Waters Evans owns the home on Windswept Lane in Charlotte where Vermont State Police responded to reports of a party on Friday night. “Following reports to VSP regarding the par...
    Vermont Mar 21

    Former Vermont State Trooper Charged in Case That Began With Missing Rolex

    A former Vermont State Police trooper is facing criminal charges alleging that he used his position to steal personal property from storage areas and other locations that he had access to as a police officer, the state police said Monday. Giancarlo DiGenova, 44, of Essex, turned himself in. He is due to appear in court in Burlington Thursday and in...
    Vermont Mar 20

    Vt. Woman Dies After Calling 911 to Report Fire at Her Home; 2 Kids Survive

    A woman in Mendon, Vermont, called 911 late Saturday night to report a fire at her home but she stopped responding to the dispatcher while on the phone and died from her injuries, police said. Two kids and a family dog survived. According to Vermont State Police, 52-year-old Helvi Abatiell Furlan called emergency responders around 11:42 p.m. Saturd...
    Vermont Mar 19

    One Person Dead After Being Hit by Amtrak Train in Vermont

    One person is dead after being hit by an Amtrak passenger train Friday night in Waterbury, Vermont, authorities said. Vermont State Police say they were called just before 8 p.m. for a report of a person who had been struck by a northbound train on the railroad tracks that are adjacent to the Waterbury – Stowe Amtrak station, located at&#8230...
    Vermont Mar 18

    Vermont Senate Passes Bill to Protect Abortion Providers

    The Vermont Senate on Friday passed a bill that aims to protect health care workers from disciplinary action for providing abortions and gender-affirming health care, and change insurance premium charges related to such care. The legislation defines reproductive and gender-affirming health care as legally protected “health care activities.” Another...
    Vermont Mar 14

    Vermont State House, DMV Lose Power Amid Nor'easter

    As a nor’easter pummeled northern New England on Tuesday, the Vermont State House temporarily lost power in Montpelier, interrupting state business, lawmakers said. House Speaker Jill Krowinski initially said the outage was temporary and, about 25 minutes later, reported that it was back online. Rep. Ashley Bartley shared an image of the dimm...
    Vermont Mar 13

    No Threat Found After Large Police Response to Vermont's Burlington International Airport

    Law enforcement has responded Sunday to the Burlington International Airport in Vermont.

    Vermont Mar 10

    Vermont's Largest City Votes to Allow Noncitizen Voting

    Vermont’s largest city has voted to allow noncitizens who are in the country legally to vote in local elections. The proposed charter change for Burlington now must be considered by the Legislature and the Republican governor. Burlington would be the third city in the state to make the change. Noncitizen residents are currently allowed to vote in m...
