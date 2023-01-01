Authorities Looking for Missing Vermont Teenager
Multiple agencies, including the Vermont State Police are looking for a missing teenager in Middlebury. 17-year-old Rebecca Ball was last seen around 4 p.m. on Wednesday near the southern part of Wrig...
Vermont Man Dies After Falling Through Lake Champlain Ice on ATVA Vermont man has died after falling through the ice while riding an all-terrain vehicle on Lake Champlain. Donald Jones, 82, of Richmond, died Monday evening at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Alb...
Former Vermont Governor Sues College Over Chapel Name RemovalA former Republican governor of Vermont has sued Middlebury College, his alma mater, accusing it of cancel culture behavior for removing the name of another former governor and Middlebury graduate&nbs...
Investigation Continues Into Cause of Death of Man in Police Custody in VermontIt could be months before the Vermont Medical Examiner determines the cause and manner of death of a man found dead in a Bennington police holding cell after he had been arrested on drug charges, stat...
Former Vermont State Trooper Pleads ‘Not Guilty' in Case That Began With Missing RolexA former Vermont State Police trooper pleaded ‘not guilty’ on charges that he used his position to steal personal property from storage areas that he had access to as a police officer. Gia...