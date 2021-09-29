Dylan Dreyer Has Welcomed Her 3rd Child

Baby No. 3 has arrived!

TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, announced that their newest bundle of joy, a son named Russell James Fichera, arrived early Wednesday morning, weighing 5 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 18 inches long. The name Russell is after Brian's father and James after Dylan's.

Their new addition joins older brothers Calvin, 4, and Oliver, 1.

The 3rd hour of TODAY co-anchor revealed in May that she and Brian were expecting a baby this November and later discovered the baby's gender in an on-air reveal. On Tuesday, Dylan shared that her water broke six weeks early and that their little guy was due to arrive this week.

Dylan said that she and her husband struggled to conceive their third son due to secondary infertility — but Brian gave some credit the steamy Netflix series "Bridgerton," joking on Instagram that their child was a #BridgertonBaby.

"You see Cal when two people are quarantined together for over a year and @bridgertonnetflix is on…" Fichera wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of himself, Oliver, Calvin and an ultrasound photo of baby No. 3.

Dylan has talked about her difficulties with secondary infertility in the past. The condition, which affects about 10% of couples, leads to struggle conceiving after a past pregnancy. Dylan first revealed that she had dealt with the condition after Calvin was born. In 2019, she experienced a miscarriage, then later gave birth to Oliver.

Dylan said that when they decided to have their third child, they were trying for about six months but "it wasn't really happening." She said that they just about gave up, but later, their doctor suggested not focusing on it so much.

"Sure enough, that's what we did!" Dylan joked.

