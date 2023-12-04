Florence Pugh hit in the face by flying object promoting ‘Dune: Part Two'

Florence Pugh appeared to get hit in the face by an object while on stage in Brazil on Sunday, becoming the latest public figure to be targeted in the troubling trend of fans tossing items at performers.

The 27-year-old actor was on stage at CCXP in São Paulo for a panel on her upcoming film "Dune: Part Two" alongside her co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Austin Butler when an object was apparently thrown in her direction, according to video footage posted on social media.

The object appeared to hit Pugh in the eye, causing her to flinch and touch her face, according to the video. Chalamet and Butler also appeared to react and lean in to see if she was alright. The "Midsommar" star then bent over, apparently to see what the object was.

Representatives for Pugh and CCXP, a multi-day, Comic Con-style event, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News.

While members of the crowd have been throwing items at artists for decades, it has become a troubling trend in recent months. Over the past year, several high-profile artists have been hit by objects including phones and drinks.

Pop star Harry Styles was hit in the eye while performing in Vienna, Austria, this summer. Concertgoer Maddison Ford told TODAY.com the object appeared to be a rose, and that Styles appeared to be "clearly hurt" after it hit him.

Drake and Bebe Rexha were hit by cellphones in separate incidents over the summer. Drake appeared to almost catch the phone before it hit his hand and flew off stage, while Rexha fell to her knees and had to be taken to the hospital for her injuries.

While singer Pink wasn't hit with an object during a performance in London in June, a fan appeared to toss a bag containing the ashes of their mother on stage.

"This is your mom?" Pink asked as she held the bag, according to video posted of the interaction.

"I don’t know how I feel about this," she added as she placed the bag on the stage floor and resumed singing.

Adele spoke out about the series of incidents during a "Weekends With Adele" performance in Las Vegas over the summer.

"Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f--- show etiquette in America, they’re just throwing s--- on stage. Have you seen that?" the singer asked the audience while pacing the stage with a t-shirt cannon.

"(I) f---- dare you. Dare you to throw something at me," she said, before firing a t-shirt into the crowd.

