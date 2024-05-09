This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber will soon have another somebody to love.

The Rhode Skin founder and the Grammy winner are expecting their first baby together, they shared on Instagram May 9.

The couple posted a video showing Hailey in a lacy dress that showed off her baby bump, while Justin gave her a kiss as they posed for maternity photos on a grassy hillside.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Hailey's pregnancy comes nearly six years after the couple tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after getting engaged.

As a way to celebrate their union, the pair said "I do" for a second time a year later at a lavish wedding ceremony in South Carolina.

Since then, both Justin, 30, and Hailey, 27, have been open about their plans to start a family together.

In October 2019, the "Love Yourself" singer hinted at his desires to have kids of his own one day by posting a video of a father playing with his baby, writing on Instagram at the time, "This is something I look forward to."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Road to Marriage

Justin later said during a February 2020 interview with Zane Lowe that he and Hailey will start a family "in due time," explaining how he wanted to "enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship" before taking the next steps.

When Ellen DeGeneres jokingly asked about the "hold up" on the couple's baby plans during Justin's appearance on her talk show that December, he replied, "I think the issue — there's not really an issue — I think Hailey still has things she wants to accomplish as a woman and I think she just wants to — I just think she's not ready yet and that's OK."

Justin also noted that he didn't have a set number of kids he wanted in mind: "I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out."

He added, "I'd love to have myself a little tribe, but yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do."

The pair went on to give fans a glimpse of their family discussions in the Amazon Prime documentary, "Justin Bieber: Our World." During a candid conversation, Justin told Hailey, "My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first. And, hopefully, we squish out a little nugget."

"In 2021?!" a surprised Hailey asked, to which Justin responded, "The … end … of 2021? We start trying?"

For her part, Hailey has always wanted to become a mom. On a November 2021 episode of the "In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith" podcast, the model revealed that she and Justin, who first sparked romance rumors way back in 2014, started talking about having kids early on in their relationship.

"We were having pillow talk conversations, with him telling me my biggest goal in life is to have a healthy family. In my head, I'm just like, 'I just don't think that that is BS because he doesn't have to say that,'" she recalled. "We always had so many conversations about our goals, where we wanted to end up at a certain age. We always wanted to be married young and have a young family and have kids young."

In a video on her YouTube channel in December 2021, Hailey opened up to fellow model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley about her personal plans to start a family.

"I clearly know zero about being a mom," she noted, adding, "but I do want kids one day."

Well, it seems like Justin and Hailey dreams are coming true!