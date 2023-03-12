Jason Derulo made one waiter in Nebraska very happy.

After Jordan Schaffer served the singer and his family at Charleston's Restaurant in Omaha, he was surprised to see that Derulo left him a large tip of $5,000 tip on a $759.99 bill.

The waiter shared the news and his experience on his TikTok on March 7, writing, “Serving @jasonderulo and his family is something I’ll never forget I cannot say thank you enough.”

The video shows Schaffer telling the singer while at dinner, "Wow, my heart's beating really fast," to which Derulo replies, "You guys are really awesome man."

The waiter then sends a message to the “Whatcha Say” singer: “Hey Jason, thank you. You just paid for a semester at my college. I can’t say thank you enough.”

“So, you know, I hope you and your family have a wonderful time in Omaha and I hope you see us again. Thank you so much. And dude, check it out,” he continued, showing the receipt with the large tip. “I can’t believe this. What?!”

Derulo later posted in the comments of Schaffer's viral post: “You seem like a great person. Thank you for taking such great care of our fam. Keep spreading the love bro,” he wrote.

The singer also reposted the video on his own TikTok, reacting to the clip.

“Blessed to be a blessing,” he captioned the video and tagging Schaffer.

Fans were supportive in the comments, with one writing, “This gives me goosebumps! I love this kind of thing so much! How absolutely kind.”

Another added, “Love to see it!”

“Very very classy of you !! What a nice person you are,” another TikTok user wrote.

Derulo isn't the only celebrity to have left a large tip for their waiters. Donnie Wahlberg has done it on multiple occasions, as well as Chrissy Teigen.

Back in 2018, YouTuber MrBeast left a $10,000 tip to a waitress in Greenville, North Carolina.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY