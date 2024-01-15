Jennifer Coolidge has a message for ‘all the evil gays' at the Emmys

This "White Lotus" star just earned another five-star review.

Jennifer Coolidge officially proved that Tanya McQuoid is eternal when she won the 2023 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series category , beating out her costars Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy, Sabrina Impacciatore and Simona Tabasco plus "The Crown" star Elizabeth Debicki, Rhea Seehorn of "Better Call Saul" and "Succession" actor J. Smith Cameron.

And her speech was one for the books.

"I still don't have the strength," Coolidge quipped while placing her trophy down on the stage as she did when she won an Emmy for her role in 2022. "I got the hook last year I talked to you, so I'm going to be so fast."

Shouting out creator Mike White she added, "Thank you for giving me this opportunity to play this incredible character. And he says I'm definitely dead so I'm going along with it."

Indeed, Tanya's fate came to a dramatic close at the end of season two, and Coolidge was sure to give her murderers a shout-out.

"I just want to say," she continued, "I want to thank all the evil gays. Yes. Paolo, Francesco and Bruno, thank you."

And in her last few moments on stage, the "Legally Blonde" alum had a sweet message for any viewers hoping to be where she is.

"I just want to say one thing," she concluded. "I had a little dream in my little town and everyone said it was impractical. And it was far-fetched. But it did happen after all, so don't give up on your dream. Thank you."

Season two of the HBO drama is also up for a number of other awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor, Contemporary Costumes, Production Design and Casting.